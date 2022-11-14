Sales executive assaulted by 2 men who were consuming liquor in car at Greater Noida: Police

A 39-year-old sales executive of a private firm was allegedly assaulted inside a group housing society at Greater Noida (West) by two men who were consuming liquor in a car in a suspected case of road rage, officials said on Monday.

Police said they have lodged a non-cognisable case against the two unidentified accused and are investigating the matter.

The CCTV footage purportedly of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms, where the accused are seen getting off the vehicle and assaulting the sales executive after a brief argument.

Sahil Sharma, who lives with his family in the Palm Olympia housing society located within the Bisrakh police station limits, said he was returning home around 1.15 am on Sunday when the incident took place.

''They had parked their car in the middle of a road inside the society and were having liquor. I requested them to move a bit so that I could continue towards my house. They did not relent, so I tried to pass them by through whatever little space was available on the road and managed to do it,'' Sharma told PTI.

''As I went past them, they got irked and picked up an argument with me. They came towards my car, I got out of my car and within a few seconds, they started assaulting me while hurling abuses at me,'' he said.

Sharma said the duo overpowered him and kicked him, including on the head, leading to injuries and bleeding.

A police official said a non-cognisable report (NCR) has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace).

The complainant sustained ''simple injuries'', the official added.

Sharma said one of the attackers lives in his society while the other was an outsider and he does not know them personally.

