Left Menu

UGC asks varsities, colleges to create state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:36 IST
UGC asks varsities, colleges to create state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities and colleges to encourage their faculty and students to gather ideas for the creation of state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings.

The Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY), is inviting Expressions of lnterest from interested entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, and college students for conceptualising the digital experience using the latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various cities.

''All the universities and their affiliated colleges and institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their Expression of lnterest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory (or the zip files over email) on or before November 18,'' UGC Secretary P K Thakur said in a letter to the varsities. Participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level.

These include setting up of ''Digital Selfie Points'' where artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology can be used to make it interactive-cum-immersive for the users.

The participants will also need to conceptualise best possible use cases for giving state-of-the-art digital experience utilising internet of things-enabled devices, robotics and 3D printing, usage of QR code in the venue, UPI enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker and Aadhaar.

They will have to showcase possible use cases of AR/VR such as giving Digital Immersive experience of important places and cuisines of cities where the event is taking place, digital gaming options, drone-based phygital experience for members and interactive mobile applications to engage users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022