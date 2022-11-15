Ancient tradition, Indian culture still alive in tribal areas: Rajasthan guv Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said the ancient tradition and Indian culture are still alive in tribal areas, and called for their art and craft to be preserved.
Mishra was addressing the Adivasi Gaurav Diwas function organised at Raj Bhavan here on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda.
He said special attention should be paid to the development of education, health, basic facilities and livelihood to remove economic disparity in the tribal society. He also emphasised on the needful inclusion of innovations and new programmes in the planning for these areas with the objective of overall development of the tribes.
The governor said work done by the great Birsa Munda, who is worshipped as God in the tribal society, is unforgettable.
Minister of State for Tribal Area Development Arjun Singh Bamnia said Birsa Munda sounded the bugle of struggle for the freedom of the country in the tribal society.
