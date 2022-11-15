Left Menu

Heritage campaign kicks off, walks to be held to raise awareness in five cities from Dec-March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:32 IST
Representative Image
A campaign that seeks to rediscover the cultural and heritage potential of Indian cities through a series of heritage walks was launched on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign 'My City My Heritage', thematic walks will be conducted in five cities -- Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Nashik, Hyderabad and Indore -- over the next few months. It will end in March, organisers said.

It focusses on rediscovering the culture and heritage potential of Indian cities, and the campaign will be further sustained through a series of heritage walks starting December, they said.

InterGlobe Foundation (IGF), the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Enterprises, made the announcement during an event held here.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, director general, Ministry of Tourism, was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

A panel discussion was also held.

Amita Baig, executive director, World Monuments Fund, India, and Junhi Han, programme specialist and chief of section (culture) at UNESCO Office here, were among the panelists, the foundation said in a statement.

