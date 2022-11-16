Indian-origin paediatrician wins 2023 Victoria Australian of the Year Award

A 56-year-old Indian-origin paediatrician who has worked delivering healthcare education to the culturally diverse community in the state of Victoria was honoured with the prestigious 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year Award. Dr Angraj Khillan (Raj Khillan) is the co-founder of Health Awareness Society of Australia (HASA), which dispels myths, taboos and misinformation about health through forums in a range of languages. He was bestowed with this honour by the Governor of Victoria Linda Marion Dessau AC on November 8. ''Congratulations to paediatrician Dr Angraj Khillan, 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year. Dr Khillan has changed lives by delivering healthcare and health education to culturally diverse communities across Australia.@AustraliaDayVic @ausoftheyear,'' the Government of Victoria said in a tweet. “It is an honour, and privilege at the same time it brings a lot of responsibility to me to work harder to cater for the needs of Australian multicultural communities,'' Khillan told Australian Today newspaper. Popularly known as ‘Dr Raj’, the paediatrician has worked with the Aboriginal communities. It caps Khillan's remarkable journey, who moved to Melbourne in 2010 and as a student had sold offerings outside a temple to fund his medical studies, the report said. He has also worked to raise awareness of domestic violence and dowry abuse, the report said. Its volunteers deliver forums and virtual sessions in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Arabic on topics from mental health to COVID-19 vaccinations, it added. Khillan and three other recipients of this award will join those from other states and territories from Australia as finalists for the national awards ceremony to be held in Canberra in January next year.

