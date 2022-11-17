Western air commander inaugurates IAF school building in Jammu

The western air Commander, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran on Thursday inaugurated the new complex of the Indian Air Force (IAF) school here, officials said.

Flanked by Rekha Prabhakaran, president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), air officer commanding-in-chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command visited IAF station at Jammu on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The IAF station houses 130 helicopter units known as 'The condors', which was formed in 1988.

During his visit to the IAF station, Prabhakaran inaugurated the new school building, he said. The spokesperson said the new building is equipped with both modern and contemporary facilities developed with an aim to establish it as a “centre of excellence” to provide technology-driven quality education to the students – the wards of Air Force personnel and civilians.

On this occasion, the parents of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal graciously instituted the 'Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal rolling trophy' for the best all-rounder, which was unveiled by Rekha Prabhakaran. The AOC-in-C interacted with the students and teachers and appreciated the efforts put in by the school management committee in enhancing the quality of education in the school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)