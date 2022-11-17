MP: Pramod Kumar Mishra appointed as new VC of JNKVV; Cong calls it is politicization of education
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday appointed retired professor Pramod Kumar Mishra as vice chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya JNKVV.Mishra is the father-in-law of state BJP chief V D Sharma.
Mishra is the father-in-law of state BJP chief V D Sharma. Incidentally, Sharma's wife is an assistant professor at a college under the JNKVV.
MP Congress Media Cell Chairman K K Mishra said the BJP and RSS were saffronizing and politicizing educational institutions.
Such ''political appointments'' would be scrapped if the Congress came to power in MP next year, he added.
When contacted, Dr Mishra, the new VC, told PTI that his priority would be to increase financial resources of the university.
He would comment on other issues after studying them, he said. BJP leader Deepak Vijayavargiya said appointments are made on merit in BJP-ruled states and the Congress was levelling baseless allegations.
