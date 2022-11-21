Left Menu

Ontario's education workers reach tentative deal with province

"There will be no job action tomorrow," the Ontario School Board Council Of Unions (OSBCU) said in a statement, adding that the members will be reporting to schools. The union, that represents 55,000 education workers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)in Ontario, did not provided any information on the deal and said the members should watch for ratification vote details shortly.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 06:13 IST
Ontario's education workers reach tentative deal with province

Ontario's education workers on Sunday reached a tentative deal with the government of the Canadian province, fending off a strike set to begin on Monday. "There will be no job action tomorrow," the Ontario School Board Council Of Unions (OSBCU) said in a statement, adding that the members will be reporting to schools.

The union, that represents 55,000 education workers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)in Ontario, did not provided any information on the deal and said the members should watch for ratification vote details shortly. On Nov. 17, the union had given a five days' strike notice, citing the Ontario government's refusal to fund vital services for students.

This comes after striking education workers in Ontario agreed to return to work earlier this month after the government offered to rescind a controversial law that imposed a contract on the workers and outlawed strikes. However, the negotiations for a new contract had continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022