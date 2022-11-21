Kota Coaching Now Fulfilling Students' Dream of Studying at MIT and Oxford

11 students to Oxford (UK), 8 to MIT (USA) and 2 to Caltech (USA); Allen Global Studies Division garners 672 admit calls in World's Top 200 Universities Kota, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) After establishing its authority, fame, and excellence in the field of coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations in the country over the last 34 years, Allen Career Institute is now setting new benchmarks in preparing students for admission to World's Top-Ranked Universities. Studying abroad is more than just education, as it is a holistic experience. It is a global phenomenon whereby students cross countries, continents, and oceans to get an experience of a lifetime. Studying abroad in a top-ranked international university/educational institution not only earns an international degree for a student but also aids in expanding their careers and personal horizons. Admission to such world-renowned international universities requires unique skills. Allen Global Studies Division (AGSD) prepares students to acquire those skills. Established to realize the dreams of these students seeking admission to the top international universities, AGSD has achieved phenomenal success within a few years of its existence. Launched in the year 2018, AGSD is now fulfilling the career dreams of a large number of students. These students are studying in World's top-ranked universities to shape their careers. AGSD has been preparing students for the entrance examinations of the undergraduate courses of the top foreign universities for the last 4 years. Apart from subject-based education, students are also offered guidance in profile building, statement of purpose, interview skills, and recommendations. Students are prepared for international standardized examinations such as SAT, TOEFL, ACT, IELTS, etc. AGSD also offers support to the students in profile building, the application process, document editing, and scholarship application. The AGSD initiative, initially launched in Kota, has now reached Bengaluru, Pune, Mohali, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore, and Bhubaneswar. Students from most states of the country are getting benefited from it. Allen has witnessed an overwhelming success within 4 years of its inception. AGSD has facilitated the admission of its students to the World's Top-200 ranked Universities in the last 5 years who have received 100% placement. For reference, IIT Mumbai is ranked 172 in the International University Rankings as per the QS Rankings 2023. Students can get scholarships.

There are many challenges in studying abroad. Firstly it is believed that studying abroad is very expensive. However, various scholarships are offered for admission to foreign universities. The universities provide scholarships on tuition fees, which can range from 20 to 80%, depending on different criteria. Through AGSD, students get information about scholarships to help them fulfill their dream of studying abroad. AGSD Courses AGSD offers two types of courses customized for interested 'foreign-education applicants'. The Long Term Courses include yearlong classroom courses for students from Standard IX to Standard XII. These courses are responsible for ensuring the completion of their profile growth as well as leading the application process of the student. These include preliminary psychometric tests, assistance in language techniques, profile building suggestions, internship assistance, and guidance for visas and other necessary documents. Furthermore, ten short-term courses cover all aspects of specific standardized examinations such as SAT, ACT, IELTS, TOEFL, AP, GRE, GMAT, UCAT, BMAT, etc. These short-term courses include rigorous sessions and tests to familiarize students with the actual examination and help them ace it. Benefits of AGSD AGSD helps make the abroad application process easier by guiding students through all steps of the extensive application process. The counselors at AGSD help students understand the factors that influence their careers and help them make those choices that elevate their profile, making them a better fit for the university. Our expert lecturers provide the required training to help them ace standardized examinations such as IELTS, SAT, GRE, etc. Additionally, AGSD also has a team of experienced editors who work on assisting students with their documents, such as application essays and letter of recommendation, and ensure that the entire cycle of documents required for admission is completed with perfection and without delay. Additionally, the counselors at AGSD are also readily available to help students with the visa application process by assisting them in understanding the current guidelines and the necessary documentation. How AGSD prepares students From test preparation to personality development, AGSD provides 360-degree support to its students in their journey to secure a place in the global universities of their choice. By assisting them in scouting and achieving their dream internships, our counselors help build the profile of the students and increase their chances of securing admission to the dream university of their choice. Similarly, to find out the ideal career progression of the students, our team interacts with them to know their strengths and interests, mapping out the ideal fit for them in terms of the country or the course they should opt for. AGSD Results AGSD has bagged a total of 672 calls from Top-200 ranked international universities. While 8 students are selected in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA, 11 students in University of Oxford UK, and 2 in California Institute of Technology (Caltech) USA, there are students who have been selected in Imperial, Michigan, and other top-ranking universities. Many students of AGSD are presently studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, Oxford, Caltech, Imperial, Michigan, and other highly ranked universities. Eight students of AGSD have been selected in Oxford University, UK, in the year 2022 only, which is among the Top-5 Universities in the World. MrinalSharan, Anand, Jenisha Agarwal, Atharva S Mahajan, Atharva S Mahajan, AtharvaParulekar, Aditya Kulkarni and Ishank Agarwal. All are Allen classroom students who achieved their goal of seeking admission to top-ranked universities with the help of the specialized faculties of AGSD. AGSD also helped its students secure Scholarships given by Oxford and more than 90% Scholarship for MIT undergraduate programs. Toppers Testimonials AtharvParulekar WR # 4 University of oxford (Fall '22 admit) Before joining AGSD, I considered the option to study abroad but had very little idea about the various aspects of the application. The mentors at AGSD helped me to not only prepare for exams like SAT and IELTS but also assisted me with the application process and developed a competitive profile. I was finding it difficult to balance my time for JEE preparation, Maths Olympiad preparation and the application process. The apt advice of mentors helped me to select universities, prepare for interviews, strengthen my essays and apply to scholarships making the entire procedure smooth. I deeply thank AGSD for all the support, says Atharv Parulekar. Akshay Gupta WR #1 MIT (class of 25) also got admit from WR #42 KAIST & WR #122 Newcastle University A couple of years ago, I first met with mentors at AGSD, unsure of how I was going to pursue my journey to universities abroad. As I moved forward, the amazing team helped me in all parts of the college application process: preparing for the SAT, TOEFL, and SAT Subject Tests; building academic and extra-curricular profiles; writing personal statements, and filling out college applications. The mentors were not only always available to solve any of my queries but they were also very friendly and supportive throughout the process. The excellent guidance that my teachers and mentors at AGSD provided, is what made even the biggest goals seem possible to me. For that, I will forever be grateful to them, says Akshay Gupta. About ALLEN Career Institute ALLEN Career Institute, founded on 18th April 1988 at Kota, is India's leading career coaching institute for the preparation of IIT JEE (Adv.), JEE (Main), NEET-UG, IAS, RAS, RJS, CA, CS, CLAT, IPMAT, Pre-Nurture & Career Foundation (classes 6th to 10th), NTSE, Olympiads. ALLEN is the first career coaching institute that laid the foundation for an organized coaching setup and brought it to the entrepreneurship equivalent. Today, Kota is known as the ''Education Capital of India" (ShikshakiKashi). ALLEN echoes with 'Quality Education' finely blended with 'Values, Morals and Ethics'. ALLEN's unmatched pedagogy and quest to deliver the best has earned it the stature of a pioneer in IIT JEE & NEET entrance preparation. Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2.5 Million students from across the country. A highly professional and experienced team of 11000+ members, including IITian, Doctor, CA, and CS professionals as faculties, are dedicated to providing a nurturing environment to the students for their social, cultural, academic, and all-around development. With 34 Years of Success Legacy, ALLEN offers more than IIT JEE & NEET coaching with the inception of initiatives like ALLEN Distance Learning Program, ALLEN Global Studies, ALLEN Online Test Series, ALLEN Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation, ALLEN IntelliBrain&SKOOLPlus, ALLEN Digital and ALLEN ACE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)