Drug-smuggling via courier busted, one held

Excise officials on Monday said they have busted drug-smuggling through courier and took into custody a 25-year-old man who came to collect a parcel of drugs worth around Rs 18 lakh from the courier office here.

The parcel was sent from Tamil Nadu and the accused was identified as Salman, belonging to Kozhikode, said the officials.

As many as 300 LSD stamps, 10 gm of MDMA and 5 gm of ganja were seized.

''The State excise enforcement squad received information about the drugs being sent as a parcel through courier service. We apprehended him,'' an official told PTI.

A bike on which he came has also been seized.

