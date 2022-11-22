Left Menu

Union Power Minister hands over appointment letters to youths at 'Rozgar Mela'

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over appointment letters for various posts to 81 youths at a Rozgar Mela organised in Sonipat, Haryana.As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organised at 45 locations across the country, Ministry of Power said in a statement.In his address, the Power Minister said that the country is on the path of economic development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:53 IST
Union Power Minister hands over appointment letters to youths at 'Rozgar Mela'
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over appointment letters for various posts to 81 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela' organised in Sonipat, Haryana.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organised at 45 locations across the country, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

In his address, the Power Minister said that ''the country is on the path of economic development. New employment opportunities have been created in the private sector along with the government sector in the country. The central government has set a target of providing 10 lakh jobs in government services, under which job fairs are being organised at the national level...'' According to the minister, around 71,000 appointment letters were handed over across the country on Tuesday. State governments are also being encouraged to fill up vacant posts. The government's focus is now on employment.

''By the year 2027-28, India will emerge as the third largest economic power of the world. Our economic growth rate is around 7 per cent which is very good. This growth rate will continue for the next 20 years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022