Union Power Minister hands over appointment letters to youths at 'Rozgar Mela'
Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over appointment letters for various posts to 81 youths at a Rozgar Mela organised in Sonipat, Haryana.As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organised at 45 locations across the country, Ministry of Power said in a statement.In his address, the Power Minister said that the country is on the path of economic development.
Union Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday handed over appointment letters for various posts to 81 youths at a 'Rozgar Mela' organised in Sonipat, Haryana.
As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organised at 45 locations across the country, Ministry of Power said in a statement.
In his address, the Power Minister said that ''the country is on the path of economic development. New employment opportunities have been created in the private sector along with the government sector in the country. The central government has set a target of providing 10 lakh jobs in government services, under which job fairs are being organised at the national level...'' According to the minister, around 71,000 appointment letters were handed over across the country on Tuesday. State governments are also being encouraged to fill up vacant posts. The government's focus is now on employment.
''By the year 2027-28, India will emerge as the third largest economic power of the world. Our economic growth rate is around 7 per cent which is very good. This growth rate will continue for the next 20 years,'' he said.
