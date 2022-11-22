Cong leader's daughter abducted in Jaipur

A Congress leader's 21-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons here when she had gone to buy vegetables, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Pratap Nagar area on Monday evening, they said.

Congress leader Gopal Keshawat told police that his daughter had gone to buy vegetables on her scooter.

After some time, she called him up and told him that some men were chasing her. Later, her phone was switched off, said Station House Officer (SHO), Pratap Nagar, Bhajan Lal.

The scooter was found at the airport road this morning, he said.

Lal said vegetable vendors in the area were questioned about the incident but none of them had any clue about it.

Keshawat said he has given the names of some suspects to the police and sought action against them. He met Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava and demanded that efforts to trace his daughter be expedited.

''I provided names and numbers of some suspects to the police. Three days ago, I also complained to the local police station about the movement of some suspected persons around my house but no positive action was taken in that matter,'' he alleged.

He said his daughter is a student at Delhi University and also preparing for civil services.

Keshwat served as the chairman of the Rajasthan Rajya Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Board, a rank equivalent to a minister of state, from 2008-2013.

