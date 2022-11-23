T'gana Minister accuses CRPF personnel of 'beating up' son during I-T searches

Left Menu

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday accused CRPF personnel, who accompanied the Income Tax department officials during the searches carried out at his residence and educational institutions here, of beating up his son.Mahender Reddy, son of Malla Reddy, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain this morning.Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Malla Reddy claimed that their family doctor was not allowed to visit his son.I-T officials were not immediately available for comments.The CRPF police have beaten my elder son the entire night and he has been admitted to hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:36 IST
Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday accused CRPF personnel, who accompanied the Income Tax department officials during the searches carried out at his residence and educational institutions here, of 'beating up' his son.

Mahender Reddy, son of Malla Reddy, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain this morning.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Malla Reddy claimed that their family doctor was not allowed to visit his son.

I-T officials were not immediately available for comments.

"The CRPF police have beaten my elder son the entire night and he has been admitted to hospital. They are not allowing my son's doctor to visit him. They are not even allowing me to see him. Even if they get some (unaccounted) money, what's wrong in it? They will have to do their job," he said.

Calling the searches 'political vendetta,' Reddy said he and the TRS government were being targeted by the BJP.

Replying to a query, the Minister asserted that there were no irregularities in seat allotment in his medical college and that everything was transparent as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

"Are we engaging in any illegal trade? Are we running casinos or smuggling? We are offering education to poor students. The wicked BJP government at the Centre has sent 200 I-T officials to our places. They might have beaten up my son the whole night. He has been admitted to hospital complaining of pain in the chest," he said at his residence before going to the hospital.

The raids that began at 6 am on Tuesday are still going on. The IT sleuths found only Rs 6 lakh (unaccounted cash), he claimed. The I-T sleuths are verifying tax records of Reddy and the educational institutions belonging to him and his family members, sources privy to the development said.

Raids were also carried out at the educational institutions.

