Govt schools in Haryana to get dual desks: Minister

These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023, he said while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department here on Tuesday.The minister said about 1.41 lakh dual desks will be purchased and delivered to the schools in 26 blocks of all 22 districts of the state.Pal said 65,501 desks will be made available for students of class five 36,168 desks for classes six to eight students and 39,208 desks for the students of classes 11 and 12.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:46 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of the state.

''An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on this. These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023,'' he said while presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Education Department here on Tuesday.

The minister said about 1.41 lakh dual desks will be purchased and delivered to the schools in 26 blocks of all 22 districts of the state.

Pal said 65,501 desks will be made available for students of class five; 36,168 desks for classes six to eight students and 39,208 desks for the students of classes 11 and 12. According to an official statement, the minister said so far, tablets have been made available to 5.28 lakh students of class 10 to 12 in the state.

