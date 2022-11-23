Left Menu

Indian-origin education entrepreneur launches new schools initiative

PTI | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:11 IST
Indian-origin education entrepreneur launches new schools initiative
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kerala-born education entrepreneur Sunny Varkey, founder of the Global Teacher Prize, on Wednesday launched a new worldwide representative body for independent schools as a knowledge sharing initiative to improve educational outcomes.

The new Global Independent Schools Association (GISA) is planned as a partner in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

Varkey called on India’s independent schools, estimated at around 340,000, to join in this new mission to make their voice heard.

India’s huge variety of independent schools are shouldering a huge responsibility for educating the nation’s children,” said Varkey, founder of GISA.

“Any policy discussion on education or the future economy that doesn’t include the independent sector is missing out on a vital perspective from schools that, each day, see in sharp detail the challenges and the opportunities experienced by India’s young people.

This frontline expertise of educating children from vastly different backgrounds will make efforts to improve education throughout the world more effective,” he said.

According to recent World Bank data, over 50 per cent of secondary school pupils and 13 per cent of primary school pupils in India are enrolled in an independent institution – including not for profit, profit, run by a private body such as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), religious body, special interest group, foundation or business enterprise.

The new GISA initiative hopes to tap into their knowledge, expertise, and frontline experiences of educating children from different backgrounds.

''Getting the independent sector to raise its voice in service of the public good is hugely important. Tomorrow’s economy will be unforgiving for those without a strong education and skills for the future. Unless the independent sector joins others – governments, business, NGOs – to work out how we educate and skill up a new generation, valuable expertise will remain siloed, and solutions will be lost,” said Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in support of the new GISA initiative.

UNESCO estimates show that around 350 million children are educated in the independent schools sector globally.

GISA membership for such organisations is designed to co-create resources and provide access to cutting-edge research and reports, innovative workshops and events.

GISA also aims to hold an annual conference where governments, businesses, NGOs, and leading thinkers gather once a year for a high-level discussion on how to speed up the goal of achieving quality education for all.

“From important areas such as supporting the professional development of teachers to the latest uses of technology in teaching and learning, we can make an even greater impact on education by working together,” said Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education and Chairman of the GISA Executive Board.

The association’s call to action aims to attract a full spectrum of members from around the world, including those from single-classroom private schools in low-income countries, schools run by a charity or foundation, and schools operating within a multinational chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022