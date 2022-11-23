Left Menu

Costs incurred on victory processions to be added to candidate's election expenditure: Shimla DC

Expenses incurred on the victory processions of winning candidates will be added to their expenditure account and the cost will be calculated till the day of counting, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said on Wednesday.Assistant expenditure observers and accounting teams will be on duty a day before the counting and monitor the expenses incurred on victory processions.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:47 IST
Representative Image
  Country:
  India

Assistant expenditure observers and accounting teams will be on duty a day before the counting and monitor the expenses incurred on victory processions. The election department has in consultation with representatives of various political parties already fixed prices for different items, according to which the expenditure will be calculated, Negi, who is also the District Election Officer, added.

While expense for the band has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per person, Rs 35-70 per garland will be added to the total expenditure. Sweets distributed during the celebrations, flags, banners and transportation costs will also be accounted for, Negi said.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Wednesday said the counting of votes on December 8 will start at 8 am in all the 68 counting centres.

Votes sent through postal ballot papers will be counted at 8 am while EVM counting will begin at 8.30 am, he said during a meeting with representatives of political parties here.

He said staff members will undergo the first set of rehearsal on December 2 and 3 and the second on December 7.

A three-tier system has been put in place to guard the strong rooms. The innermost tier is protected by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the second tier by the state armed police and the third by the district executive force, he said.

Elections in the hill state were held on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

