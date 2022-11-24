Left Menu

Mehrauli killing: Second session of polygraph test on Poonawala begins

The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be disturbed in the preliminary tests. On Tuesday, Poonawala had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, at FSL, Rohini.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 13:15 IST
Mehrauli killing: Second session of polygraph test on Poonawala begins
Accused in Shraddha Walker murder case Aftab Amin Poonawalla (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second session of the polygraph test on Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala began on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, officials said.

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old was down with a fever and cold, they said.

An official from FSL said, ''He has been brought by the police here and the process of polygraph test has started.'' The delay in the completion of the test has also put off Poonawala's narco test.

The Polygraph test records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, and the data is used to determine whether the person is speaking the truth.

The narco analysis, on the other hand, involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder took place in May. Poonawala has to undergo a set of tests to ascertain his emotional, mental, physiological and psychological well-being. The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be ''disturbed'' in the preliminary tests. On Tuesday, Poonawala had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, at FSL, Rohini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022