Left Menu

German Shepherd attacks college student in Gurugram; owner booked

It was my mother who came running and rescued me, Bhati said in her complaint.She said the dog had earlier bitten her father, too.Officials at Sector 37 police station here said Kailash was booked under Section 289 negligent conduct with respect to animal of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.We are investigating the matter.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:02 IST
German Shepherd attacks college student in Gurugram; owner booked
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A college student suffered injuries on her mouth and hand as a German Shepherd attacked her here, police said on Thursday.

Complainant Preeti Bhati said she was distributing invitation cards for a friend's wedding in her locality in Narsinghpur village when the dog, owned by one of her neighbours, came running out of the house and bit her - once on the mouth and thrice on her left hand.

Bhati, a third year BA student, said her mother rescued her and rushed her to hospital, and after discharge, she filed a police complaint against the dog owner.

''Kailash, the dog owner, did not even come out of the house for help. It was my mother who came running and rescued me,'' Bhati said in her complaint.

She said the dog had earlier bitten her father, too.

Officials at Sector 37 police station here said Kailash was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

''We are investigating the matter. The student is out of danger. An FIR has been registered and action will be taken according to law,'' SHO Sunita said.

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022