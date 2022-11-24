Left Menu

Pb govt, ISB sign pact to launch Punjab Good Governance Fellowship Programme

We are pleased to collaborate with ISB, a world-class institution, to work with us as the knowledge partner for this fellowship, the statement quoted Tejveer Singh as saying. It will strengthen the states capacity and further the cause of good governance in Punjab, Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:34 IST
The Punjab government and Indian School of Business (ISB) have signed a memorandum of understanding here to launch Punjab Good Governance Fellowship Programme. ''Under this fellowship, over 50 fellows will be recruited and placed across districts in the state, municipal corporations, and various departments of the Government of Punjab. ''As the knowledge partner, ISB will invest in the capacity development of the Fellows by training them in areas, such as public administration and management; programme evaluation; and data, decisions, and development,'' an ISB Mohali statement said on Thursday. The MoU was signed earlier this week. Tejveer Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievance, Punjab and Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB and Girish Dayalan, Special Secretary, Punjab government, were among those present.

''Good governance has always been a key priority for the Punjab government. We are pleased to collaborate with ISB, a world-class institution, to work with us as the knowledge partner for this fellowship,'' the statement quoted Tejveer Singh as saying. ''Our faculty members will work as advisors to the Government of Punjab to see that this fellowship has a tangible, measurable social impact. ''This collaboration is at the heart of ISB's mission to contribute to the welfare and development of the community at the local, national, and global levels. It will strengthen the state's capacity and further the cause of good governance in Punjab,'' Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

