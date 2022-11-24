A sensational murder and greenhorns quest for spotlight

The sensational murder that shook the city is having aspiring journalists cutting their teeth reporting it – if only in a mock manner – with a bunch of them striving to capture the accused on camera, and some hankering to take even a glimpse of him.

Journalism students of an institute near the Forensic Science Lab of the Delhi Police had a field day on Thursday when murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was brought to the lab for a polygraph session.

Students of Tecnia Institute just across the road from FSL came out with their equipment to hone their reporting skills, and practised giving and recording mock bytes on camera.

Poonawala is accused of hacking his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to pieces and is in police custody.

The second session of the polygraph test of the Mehrauli murder accused began on Thursday at the FSL in Rohini, officials said. The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-old was down with a fever and cold, they said. The case which has shaken the conscience of the country presented an ideal opportunity for the students to have hands-on experience of how to cover an egregious crime.

Suraksha, a second-year journalism student at Tecnia institute of advanced studies, was agog with excitement as she gave her piece of mind in front of the camera on Aaftab’s polygraph test.

''As a budding journalist, I should be aware of incidents happening around me. This case is scary and my college is just the opposite so I wanted to get all the details of the case,'' she said.

A bit let down with not having been able to see the murder accused in real life, she said ''I have been standing here since morning but the car went inside and I just couldn’t see him.'' Suraksha was not the only one excited about the case. Her batchmate Aneek Goswami too was thrilled to handle the camera.

“I have done it for the first time in such a chaotic situation. What we learn in the classroom is very different when it comes to situations like these,” Aneek said.

Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies has 700 journalism students. Right now 60 students are taking practical classes outside the FSL lab.

''We want to teach them how to report such cases. Students also got a chance to meet news reporters as well,'' said Professor Amit sharma who was teaching camera and reporting skills to students.

The institute has a YouTube channel too. ''We will record and put selected videos on our channel,” said Jyoti Gupta, another professor with the institute.

“Here students learned about the technique and how to take the reaction of people.'' Nischal Sharma, another second-year student, called the case “hyped” and said reporting outside FSL gave him real-life exposure to crime reporting.

