Left Menu

Karnataka developing app-based networking platform for commercialization of IPRs'

Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology KSCST is developing an app-based networking platform called Patentkart for the commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights IPRs.An initiative under Make in India, Patentkart is expected to benefit patent holders and their clients in commercializing their IP, said Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:15 IST
Karnataka developing app-based networking platform for commercialization of IPRs'
C N Ashwath Narayan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) is developing an app-based networking platform called ''Patentkart'' for the commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).

An initiative under 'Make in India', Patentkart is expected to benefit patent holders and their clients in commercializing their IP, said Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Nararayan on Monday. The app will be functional by early 2023, he said in a statement. More than 700 patents have been filed by KSCST-assisted IP cells in the past three years. ''More than ten have been granted and the rest are in process,'' it said.

''Karnataka State has topped the India Innovation Index for three successive terms. Our efforts in getting more patents go a long way in further accelerating our innovative growth and maintaining the top rank in the index,'' the Minister said.

Towards patent facilitation in Karnataka, Patent Facilitation Centre has supported setting up of a Patent Information Centre at KSCST, Indian Institute of Science here. Since its inception, KSCST has established 58 IP cells across Universities, Engineering Institutions, and Science, Law and Agricultural colleges, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022