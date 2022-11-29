Celebrations in Delhi to mark 20 years of US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation

A monograph that documents endangered musical traditions of western Rajasthan was released here to mark 20 years of America's cultural collaboration with India through the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP). The United States embassy in India commemorated the occasion with an event held at the Sunder Nursery, which was also attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, private sector, and civil society, the embassy said in a statement. ''India's rich cultural heritage has had a profound impact on the United States, and on the world. We are proud to have helped to preserve aspects of this heritage by investing more than USD 2 million over the past two decades for the documentation, conservation, and restoration of 23 key historic sites and intangible heritage properties in India,” US Chargé d'Affaires Patricia Lacina was quoted as saying in the statement. “The United States is proud to partner with India. We remain committed to our joint efforts to protect, preserve, and promote cultural heritage and look forward to continuing our important work in the future,'' she said. The programme also included release of a monograph that documents endangered musical traditions of western Rajasthan followed by a live performance, a photo exhibition, and the launch of a US Embassy website page featuring details on AFCP project sites across India, it said. Organised by the US Embassy in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the AFCP's 20th anniversary celebration took place at the outdoor amphitheater of the Sunder Nursery, located adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Humayun's Tomb, the statement said. AFCP projects preserve a wide range of cultural heritage, including historic buildings and archaeological sites; cultural items such as archaeological and ethnographic objects, paintings, and manuscripts; as well as indigenous languages and other forms of traditional cultural expression. The projects also support post-disaster and post-conflict recovery, create economic opportunities, and build mutual understanding, the statement added. PTI KND SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)