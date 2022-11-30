Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died due to a heart attack, the automaker said on Wednesday. He ws 64.We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died due to a heart attack, the automaker said on Wednesday. He ws 64.
''We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,'' the company said in a statement. Last respects can be paid to him at the Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, at 1 pm on Wednesday it added. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, ''Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family.'' PTI RS MSS TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U'khand CM Dhami bats for Japanese cooperation in disaster management
North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Japanese Prime Minister
Top U.S., Japanese trade officials discuss electric vehicle tax credits -U.S. statement
Toru Kubota, Japanese film maker held in Myanmar, has been freed - Kyodo
Japanese filmmaker jailed in Myanmar to be released Thursday -Kyodo