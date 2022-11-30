Goa govt to implement Centre's Chips to Startup programme in state colleges: Minister

Goa's Information and Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said the Union government's flagship 'Chips to Startup (C2S)' programme would be implemented in various colleges in the state.

During his recent visit to the national capital, he had held discussions with the Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the implementation of this ambitious programme in Goa.

''The Chips to Startup (C2S) programme will be implemented in various colleges of Goa,'' he said.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to transform India into the next semiconductor hub, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information has sought applications from 100 academia, Research and Development organisations, startups and MSMEs under the C2S programme.

The C2S programme aims to train 85,000 high quality and qualified engineers in the area of very large-scale integration and embedded system design as well as result in development of 175 Application Specific Integrated circuits, working prototypes of 20 system on Chips and IP core repository over a period of five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)