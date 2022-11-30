Security and its perception both equally important: New Noida CP Laxmi Singh

Providing security to people and businesses as well as creating a perception of safety are equally important, new Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said Wednesday.

Singh said Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) is often compared with Delhi in terms of policing and there was a need for her force to appraise its standards accordingly.

In her first interaction with the press after taking the charge, the 2000-batch IPS officer set straight her priorities which included urban issues, society-based conflicts and cyber crimes.

With her appointment, Singh, 48, has become the first woman officer to head a police commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh. She has replaced Additional Director General Alok Singh, who was appointed the first CP of Gautam Buddh Nagar in January 2020.

She said Noida, being part of the national capital region, holds a ''peculiar and distinctive'' position because of which the commissionerate was established here three years ago.

There has been a systemic improvement, integration of the system during this period although any new-found system takes time before becoming strong, she said.

''My effort will be to further strengthen this system in NCR and a benchmark is created for other commissionerates by its exemplary model,'' Singh told reporters.

''The policing in Noida is often compared with the policing in Delhi and considering this, there is a need for us to appraise our standards,'' she said.

She noted that there are a lot of multinational companies, IT firms, commercial enterprises and 24-hour offices in Gautam Buddh Nagar that have women staff also in large number.

''There is a need to ensure security for all of them round the clock. Security and the perception of security both are important. Ensuring this will be one of my top priorities,'' the new police commissioner said.

Singh noted that Gautam Buddh Nagar is an urban metropolitan region, having multiple porous borders with different state boundaries, like Delhi and Haryana, and an investment hub.

''The way these challenges have been tackled in last three years, my priority would be continuing this effort and ensure crackdown on organised crime in accordance with government's zero tolerance policy for crime,'' Singh said.

She holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper (33rd rank overall) in the UPSC-held exams and was adjudged the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, according to official records.

She has also been awarded the PM's silver bation and the home minister's pistol during her training.

Holding a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering, she had her first posting as senior superintendent of police in 2004.

In 2013, she was promoted as a deputy IG and in 2018 she was promoted to the rank of IG.

Laxmi has previously served as the IG/DIG of the Special Task Force (STF) in Gautam Buddh Nagar from January 1, 2018 to March 5, 2018.

