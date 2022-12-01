Left Menu

Weightage to short term health workers engaged during COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:52 IST
Weightage to short term health workers engaged during COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has decided to give weightage and extra marks to short-term healthcare workers who were engaged during COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said Thursday.

These short term health workers to be given preference in the next recruitment examination to different posts like nursing officers, pharmacists, radiographers, laboratory technicians, and multi-purpose health workers.

During the pandemic, thousands of short-term healthcare workers had taken responsibilities like nursing officers, pharmacists, radiographers, laboratory technicians, multi-purpose health workers and were engaged in district headquarters hospitals, medical college and hospitals and Covid-care centers.

Considering the contributions of these short-term healthcare workers in tackling the pandemic situation, the government, under the directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has framed the ''Odisha grant of weightage in marks in the Recruitment examinations in favour of Short-Term Covid-19 Healthcare workers Rules-2022,'' the official said.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit said the short-term Covid-19 healthcare workers who were engaged for a minimum period of three months, would be allowed weightage of 5 per cent extra marks in the next recruitment examination to be conducted by OSSSC (Odisha Suboridinate Staff Selection Commission) to the posts of nursing officers, pharmacists, radiographers, laboratory technicians and multipurpose healthcare workers.

The Health secretary, however, said that this would be a onetime measure.

Earlier, such health care workers had demanded placement in the government as they feel to have been thrown away after pandemic reduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022