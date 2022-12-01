EXCLUSIVE -Enfamil maker Reckitt sees formula shortage continuing until Spring
A shortage of infant formula that has hit the United States for most of this year - prompting White House intervention - is likely to "persist to some degree" until spring, according to the maker of Enfamil, now the biggest brand in the market.
"I don't think they're entirely back to normal," said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt Benckiser's senior vice president, of North America and Europe Nutrition, told Reuters in an interview. "Some retailers still look better than others, some product lines still look better than others."
