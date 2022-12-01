Nearly 10 vehicles catch fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar
Around 10 vehicles caught fire in Sadar Bazar here on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
A call regarding the fire was received at around 6:19 pm, they said.
''We got a call that some vehicles had caught fire and we rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control,'' a senior official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
Seven cars and a few two-wheelers had caught fire, the officials said.
