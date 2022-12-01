Brawl in DU during protest for GN Saibaba

Several student activists were injured after a fight broke out between a Left-affiliated student group and RSS-affiliated ABVP near Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute on the Delhi University campus on Thursday.

Both sides have accused each other of initiating the brawl. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it has filed a complaint at Maurice Nagar Police Station.

There was no immediate reaction from the police on the incident.

The incident took place during a protest staged by Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) demanding the release of professor GN Saibaba.

The group in a statement claimed that their members were attacked during a peaceful protest in Delhi University's North Campus.

Around six members of the BSCEM and a few members of ABVP were allegedly injudred in the ruckus. ''Since this morning, we had been campaigning in the North Campus of Delhi University for GN Saibaba. In the evening around 4 pm Patel Chest was attacked by ABVP on all the students in which several members of BSCEM have suffered injuries,'' the group said in the statement.

It claimed that when they went to get treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital, ABVP members surrounded them.

''They did not allow the treatment of the injured and created ruckus in the hospital,'' BSCEM added.

Meanwhile, ABVP alleged that the group misbehaved with a woman ABVP activist and started a fight with its activists.

''Some outsider leftist anti-social elements made indecent and obscene comments on ABVP student activists who study in DU… They also attacked us with sticks and rods, injuring two ABVP workers,'' the ABVP said in a statement.

It also alleged that when the members of the group came to the rescue of the woman, people from BSCEM used casteist and gender discriminatory slurs for them.

