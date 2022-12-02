JNU wall defacement: University asks all its centres to install CCTV cameras

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras, a day after several walls inside its campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans.

In an advisory, the JNU administration said it has notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

Students had earlier claimed that the walls of the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The graffiti asked members of both the communities to leave the campus and the country. The six-point advisory was issued after keeping the prevailing security issues on the campus, the administration said. The university has also asked centres to put up notice boards, regarding the prevention of defacement of public property, at appropriate places in every centre. ''All schools/centres should have single entry/exit point. Maintaining entry/exit register at the entry point of the schools/centres. Installation of CCTV cameras at each floor of the schools/centres building,'' the advisory said.

It also asked authorities to ensure adequate lighting in corridors. It said an orientation programme should be conducted to sensitize the JNU community from time to time. Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday asked students and staff members to be vigilant so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

In a statement, JNU Registrar Ravikesh said VC Pandit visited the centres on Friday and took stock of the situation.

She interacted with the students, staff and faculty members and asked them to be vigilant so that such incidents are prevented in future, the statement said.

''The vice-chancellor has appealed to the JNU community to maintain the JNU ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony on the campus,'' it said.

Teacher and student bodies on Friday urged the JNU administration to conduct a free and fair inquiry to ensure peace on the campus.

The Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee, have been asked to inquire and submit a report to Pandit at the earliest.

