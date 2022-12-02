Left Menu

Delhi government schools to stay close on Saturday

Delhi government schools will remain closed on Saturday to prepare for the MCD polls, a circular from Delhi governments Directorate of Education DoE has said.All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 Saturday is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022, the DoE circular issued on Friday said.According to the circular, the DoE has informed the heads of schools that classes will be held on December 10 second Saturday to compensate for the holiday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 22:21 IST
Delhi government schools to stay close on Saturday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government schools will remain closed on Saturday to prepare for the MCD polls, a circular from Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

''All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022,'' the DoE circular issued on Friday said.

According to the circular, the DoE has informed the heads of schools that classes will be held on December 10 (second Saturday) to compensate for the holiday. ''The Heads of Schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents,'' the DoE circular said. The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022