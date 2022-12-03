Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:17 IST
MCD polls: Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday
All Delhi government schools will remain closed on December 3 in view of preparations for the municipal elections, the Directorate of Education said on Friday.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4.

''All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

''The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents,'' it said.

All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5.

In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as ''period on election duty''.

With almost 90 per cent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said.

However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official.

According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

