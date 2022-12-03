Left Menu

Soccer-MLS fines LA Galaxy for violating salary, roster guidelines

The North American league said that LA Galaxy President Chris Klein will be suspended from sporting-related responsibilities through the 2023 primary transfer window. MLS said that LA Galaxy "entered into agreements that were not disclosed that included payments that were not accounted for" in regard to Argentine winger Cristian Pavon's salary budget and roster category.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 03-12-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 04:42 IST
Soccer-MLS fines LA Galaxy for violating salary, roster guidelines
  • Country:
  • United States

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Friday that it had fined LA Galaxy $1 million for violating salary budget and roster guidelines in 2019. Sanctions for the team also include a $1 million loss of available future general allocation money. The North American league said that LA Galaxy President Chris Klein will be suspended from sporting-related responsibilities through the 2023 primary transfer window.

MLS said that LA Galaxy "entered into agreements that were not disclosed that included payments that were not accounted for" in regard to Argentine winger Cristian Pavon's salary budget and roster category. Pavon currently plays for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro. "From the outset the LA Galaxy and AEG have fully cooperated with MLS to ensure a thorough and transparent process and we accept the outcome and sanctions set forth in this ruling," the team and owners, Anschutz Entertainment Group, said in a statement.

Head coach Greg Vanney will serve as sporting director during Klein's suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022