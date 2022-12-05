Left Menu

System to be set up in Shimla for smooth flow of info on counting day: CEO

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:03 IST
The Election Commission will set up a system at the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office here for sharing counting-related information and receiving complaints on the day of assembly poll result on December 8, officials said on Monday.

CEO Maneesh Garg said a helpline number -- 1950 -- will also be made functional 72 hours before the commencement of the counting. He said the election commission would ensure a smooth flow of information, and District Election Officers will set up a communication room at each counting centre for the purpose.

Information on results and trends will be made available through new media initiatives like web portals, Voter Helpline App and on hyperlink http://www.results.eci.gov.in/''.

This link for the Himachal Pradesh poll results will be activated on the day of counting on December 8, he said.

He appealed to mediapersons to carry valid documents such as their media passes with them issued by Election Commission to enter counting centres.

Officials on duty will escort media persons to counting halls in small numbers, he said.

