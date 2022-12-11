Left Menu

MAHE sets up centre for Kannada, regional languages

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-12-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 10:26 IST
MAHE sets up centre for Kannada, regional languages
On the occasion of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has announced the starting of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent UGC declaration of the birth anniversary of the famous Tamil poet, Indian freedom fighter and polyglot, Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi as a commemorative day for Indian languages and to create a conducive environment for learning of Indian languages in educational institutions, a release from MAHE said.

MAHE looks forward to contributing to national and international goals of harnessing linguistic diversity given its impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Groups (UNSDGs) by establishing a dedicated Centre for Karnataka’s languages, especially Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Beary and Kodava, the release said. The Centre for Kannada and Regional Language Studies, which will be housed in the Department of Languages (DoL) at MAHE, will have teaching and research clusters focusing on language pedagogy, translation, and literary arts.

