Action initiated against 92 J-K govt employees for absenteeism

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday initiated disciplinary action against 92 government employees who were found unauthorisedly absent from work, officials said.

''The district administration Anantnag today cracked the whip on employees coming late to offices and remaining absent without sanctioned leaves during a district-wide drive held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom,'' an official spokesman said.

He said during the drive, senior officials from the administration inspected 58 offices and found 92 employees absent.

The deputy commissioner's office has issued directions to the officials concerned to initiate disciplinary action against employees found absent. The district heads of these offices have also been asked to explain the lack of supervision, the spokesman said.

The offices where surprises checks were conducted included Chief Education Office, Chief Horticultural Office, ACD, REW, DSHO, Fisheries, FCD Anantnag, ARTO, SD Hospital Kokernag, MC Bijbehara, SDM Bijbehara, Girls HSS Bijbehara, Tourism Pahalgam, BDO office Larnoo, TSO office Larnoo, BMO Office Larnoo and HSS Kokernag.

Qayoom said there is a zero-tolerance policy towards absenteeism and lack of punctuality.

He said that biometric attendance has been installed in most of the offices in the district.

Any official flouting the norms will be taken to task, the deputy commissioner said, adding such surprise checks will continue in future.

