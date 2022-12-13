Left Menu

Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from Jan 1

Healthcare has become very expensive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:38 IST
Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from Jan 1
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party government will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the move will help those unable to afford private healthcare.

The number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government at present is 212, officials said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, they said.

Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission.

''Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,'' he tweeted.

The facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022