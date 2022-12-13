Industry Leaders discuss 'Hybrid Working and Beyond' at Project Management South Asia Conference 2022 in Mumbai

The 14th Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC), themed 'Project management – Hybrid and beyond' held on 9th & 10th December 2022 saw an impressive turnout of more than 500 project professionals from diverse industries, to hear from an impressive lineup of industry leaders and eminent personalities. The two-day long conference was a forum for the project management community to share information on best practices, latest trends, technology, and learn from thought-provoking addresses given by senior executives from BNY Mellon, Tata Industries, Cipla, Amazon Web Services, and many more.

The conference was kicked off by lamp lighting and a video message from Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO. This was followed by Dr. Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia, sharing his insights on staying relevant through a perpetual transformation mindset and the need for project planning and execution.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia said, ''PMSAC is a celebration of the project management profession and a conduit for our vibrant community of professionals to learn and grow through networking and peer engagement. Projects are going beyond the obvious to reshape the world as we know it and project management lies at the heart of it. The role of project management is to guide from confusion and chaos to order and security.'' The day was packed with insightful sessions from Sudish Panicker, Managing Director and Head, BNY Mellon Operations, India, Sandeep Kumar, Founder & CEO, ProductDossier Solutions, and Achin Gupta, CEO, One India Business, Cipla, as they talked about different aspects of a hybrid working style and its impact on work, lives, and society. The highly engaged audience also got a chance to interact with former Central Information Commissioner and RTI activist Shailesh Gandhi, who passionately spoke about improving our justice delivery and governance systems.

Highlights for day two included a panel discussion on circumventing gender barriers with the all-women crew of Project Navika Sagar Parikrama, who shared their personal experiences during the record-setting circumnavigation of the globe. Another session by leadership coach Brigadier Sushil Bhasin spoke on the commonalities between the skills required to successfully execute projects and how the armed forces serve the nation. He also emphasised on the importance of effective communication in a D3 – Diverse, Disruptive, and Digital world. Apart from this, Vishal Verma, Construction Program Implementation Manager, Burns & McDonnell explained the correlation between client success and organisational culture.

The day ended with an insightful fireside chat between Dr. Srini Srinivasan and K. R. S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries, about the importance of curiosity and the key drivers that foster the culture of innovation at the Tata Group.

The event saw several new-age concepts like design thinking, data visualisation in program management, hybrid program management, drone start-up challenges, and contingency planning being discussed by various expert speakers.

PMSAC also served as a perfect platform to announce the winners of the much-awaited PMI South Asia Project of the Year awards across several categories. The winner across each category is listed below: • Contribution to the Community: UST for 'Transforming lives through Education' • Micro: IBM for 'D365 SCM CRM Roll out in Europe' • Small: Bosch for 'Engine Management System Development' • Medium: Tata Advanced Systems for 'Medical Oxygen Plant' • Large: Larsen & Toubro Hydro for 'New Water Injection South-R' • Special Recognition: BumbleB Trust for 'EdTech Kalvi 40: Enabling holistic education for rural schools' project

