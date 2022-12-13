All is well: Lt Gen C B Ponnappa on situation following Tawang clash

Left Menu

Days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Adjutant General of the Army Lt Gen C B Ponnappa said on Tuesday that all is well and under control.The Indian Army said on Monday that the face-off on December 9 resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.Asked about the situation after the clash, Lt Gen Ponnappa told PTI on the sidelines of an event, All is well and under control.

Days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Adjutant General of the Army Lt Gen C B Ponnappa said on Tuesday that all is well and under control.

The Indian Army said on Monday that the face-off on December 9 resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides''.

Asked about the situation after the clash, Lt Gen Ponnappa told PTI on the sidelines of an event, ''All is well and (under) control. We all are safe.'' He addressed the students of Salwan Public School here during its annual event 'Samman Diwas' to pay tributes to Indian Army personnel who died in the line of duty.

''It's a privilege for me to join you all on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff. We shall continue to inspire the generations. Today it is an occasion to honour our soldiers who sacrificed their lives,'' he told the students.

At the event, Salwan Education Trust chairman Major General (retired) Sanjeev Shukla said, ''As you all know what happened at the border with the Chinese army, so our Army chief was called for a meeting so he could not come here.'' He added that Indian soldiers have given a befitting reply to the Chinese army.

''We have sent them back from the land they wanted to grab. We have the bravest soldiers on the borders and we can sleep peacefully till they are there.'' PTI SHW SMN SMN

