MP: 15-year-old boy commits suicide at pvt school in Barwani

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide inside a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, police said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the classrooms at the school in the morning, an official said. ''After breakfast, the boy went to an empty classroom and hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a towel,'' the school's principal Govind Bhayal said.

The exact cause for the extreme step will be known only after a probe, he said.

The boy, who was staying in the school's hostel, had written a letter addressed to the warden, which was found inside a notebook, Barwani police station in-charge Vijay Rawat told PTI.

In the letter, the boy had stated that he did not want to study in a group and wished to study alone, he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and a probe has been initiated into the death, the official said.

