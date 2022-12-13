Sanskrit mother language of all civilised languages of world: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Sanskrit is the mother language of all civilised languages of the world and India must showcase its intangible heritage, values and ideals from ancient scriptures during its G-20 presidency, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Flagging off a Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul of the Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, he said the school on wheels will share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom with people and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world.

''Sanskrit is not confined to religious texts. It also offers complete knowledge structure of ancient India that covers great works of scientists, experts in medicine, botany and mathematics like Aryabhatta, Charaka, Sushruta, Bhaskaracharya, Varahamihira, Brahmagupta and many others,'' he said.

Appreciating the trust's commendable work of preserving, developing and propagating Sanskrit language and message of ancient sages, Sinha called for working together with flexible and non-formal approach to popularise the language.

''Sanskrit is more than a language. It is the source of our social values that has been guiding humanity since time immemorial. Our ancient sages gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - world as one family in Sanskrit - that is showing the path of peace, progress and oneness,'' he said.

In the globalised world, many foreign universities are strengthening their efforts for promotion, development and research on treasures of Sanskrit. It is the result of India's growing stature in the world and acknowledgement of India's rich cultural heritage and social, spiritual values, he said.

The lieutenant governor also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of Sanskrit, yoga and other ancient schools of Indian philosophy.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Act, 2020 converted three deemed-to-be universities into Central Sanskrit Universities and thus provided more opportunities to spread the knowledge of Sanskrit language not only in India but also across the world, he said.

''Sanskrit is the mother language of all the civilised languages of the world. During the G-20 presidency events, we must showcase our intangible heritage, values and ideals from the ancient scriptures. All the eminent institutes can plan a year-long calendar of activities in collaboration with government departments,'' he said, according to an official statement.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world's 20 major economies, on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G-20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of state or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

