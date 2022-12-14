1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant: Centre in Lok Sabha

Left Menu

The Union Public Service Commission UPSC conducts examinations for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and IFS every year, the minister said.The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through civil services examination CSE till CSE-2021, he said.Further, a committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030, the minister said.The intake of IPS officers through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, Singh said, adding that the intake of IFS has been raised to 150 in 2022.

There is a vacancy of 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The sanctioned strength of IAS officers was 6,789, 4,984 of IPS officers and 3,191 for IFS officers as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of these, 5,317 IAS officers, 4,120 IPS officers and 2,134 IFS officers, respectively, were in position, he said.

''Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts examinations for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and IFS every year,'' the minister said.

The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through civil services examination (CSE) till CSE-2021, he said.

Further, a committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030, the minister said.

The intake of IPS officers through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, Singh said, adding that the intake of IFS has been raised to 150 in 2022.

