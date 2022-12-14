NEP has revitalised education system which was earlier static: Tamilisai Soundararajan

The National Education Policy has revitalised the education system which was static earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

The use of technology has provided a lifeline to education during the Covid pandemic, and it has also exposed the need for a level playing field when it comes to accessing online education, said Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. ''The National Education Policy (NEP) is the need of the hour. It has revitalised the education system that was static. It has bridged the gap between education and development of children. ''The use of technology has provided a lifeline to education during the pandemic, and it has also exposed the need for a level playing field when it comes to accessing online education,'' she said at EduTech 100 Summit organised by ASSOCHAM. ''The three-language policy will open new opportunities and broaden the horizons for children. Nutrition is as important as education because a child cannot excel unless he or she is healthy. ''Mental health of students is another important area where we need to work hard, we must support the children. The NEP has provisions that fills the gap as it aligns with the mind-set of the children, teachers and brings in much needed changes to make learning an enjoyable experience for students along with enabling equal access to education,'' she added. Technical sessions on important topics such as 'Internationalisation of higher education', 'Technology-led NEP adoption' and 'Digital transformation-Strategy and roadmap' were also held during which leading educationist, technology providers and Edutech professional engaged in discussion on the way forward.

Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE said, ''NEP is in the process of being implemented, educational institutions can look at sharing their experiences and best practices. We should look at implementing NEP in its true spirit. ''Internationalisation of education is an important area where we can create the culture and develop facilities to attract more international students to our country,'' she said.

She said books in various Indian languages have already been prepared and distributed to state governments for further distribution. ''This will help students in bridging the language gap. The National Curriculum Framework will integrate vocational education with mainstream education and enable seamless movement from one to the other. ''The credit framework has already been put up for public opinion and suggestions. In the implementation of NEP, there is a need for dynamic leadership so that important decision can be taken immediately as needed,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)