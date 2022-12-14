Full-scale model of NASA's Mars Rover 'Opportunity' on display at U S Consulate

A full-scale model of NASA's Mars Rover 'Opportunity' is currently on display at the United States Consulate here aimed at encouraging the student community on space exploration.

Built by the students of Cornell University, the exhibit was previously on display at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington DC and at the US Pavilion in 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

Launched by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2003 and landed in Mars in 2004, the 'Opportunity' made several discoveries during its mission including evidence of the previous existence of water and conditions for sustaining microbial life, a press release from the consulate said.

The rover explored the terrain of Mars for almost 15 years, outlasting the 90-day mission.

''We hope this exhibit will inspire students to explore all the opportunities that lie ahead for you in the space sector as you begin to think through what you want to study and where you work,'' Consul General Judith Ravin said addressing the students.

''We hope that many of you will take inspiration from today's visit to explore a career or further education in the field of space -- the emerging future and the final frontier,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)