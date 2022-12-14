NHRC notice to Raj govt, Union secretary of higher education, NMC chief over Kota suicides
- Country:
- India
The NHRC has sent notices to the Rajasthan government, Union secretary of higher education, and the chairperson of the National Medical Commission over the alleged suicide by three students in Kota.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement on Wednesday, said it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report and observed that there is a need to ''regulate private coaching institutes''.
The notice from the rights panel comes days after the students, who were preparing for competitive exams, allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents within 12 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The National Human Rights Commission
- NHRC
- Union
- Rajasthan
- Kota
ALSO READ
NHRC issues notice to DGP Chhattisgarh after youth allegedly dies by suicide over police "humiliation"
Man's suicide after cop thrashes father: NHRC seeks report from Chhattisgarh DGP
NHRC issues notice to governments of Bihar and Tamil Nadu over torture of 12 orphaned juveniles
NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN govts on alleged abuse of orphaned children
Prez Murmu to be chief guest at Human Rights Day function on Dec 10: NHRC