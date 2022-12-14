Left Menu

NHRC notice to Raj govt, Union secretary of higher education, NMC chief over Kota suicides

NHRC notice to Raj govt, Union secretary of higher education, NMC chief over Kota suicides
The NHRC has sent notices to the Rajasthan government, Union secretary of higher education, and the chairperson of the National Medical Commission over the alleged suicide by three students in Kota.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement on Wednesday, said it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report and observed that there is a need to ''regulate private coaching institutes''.

The notice from the rights panel comes days after the students, who were preparing for competitive exams, allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents within 12 hours.

