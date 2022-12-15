Left Menu

G20 under India can make concrete progress in debt relief, crypto, climate finance: Gita Gopinath

G-20, under Indias presidency, can make concrete progress on three critical areas debt relief, regulations of crypto currency and climate finance, International Monetary Funds First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.Gopinath, who is in India to participate in deliberations held as part of G-20, explained the three areas in a video posted on Twitter.We have a large number of low-income countries that are in debt distress.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 07:31 IST
G20 under India can make concrete progress in debt relief, crypto, climate finance: Gita Gopinath
  • Country:
  • United States

G-20, under India’s presidency, can make concrete progress on three critical areas: debt relief, regulations of crypto currency and climate finance, International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.

Gopinath, who is in India to participate in deliberations held as part of G-20, explained the three areas in a video posted on Twitter.

“We have a large number of low-income countries that are in debt distress. While we have the G-20 common framework to help with debt resolution, we absolutely need to improve the strength of the mechanism and to get much more timely resolution,” she said.

Throwing light on the recent crypto meltdown, she said it was clear that internationally agreed standards of regulations had become necessary.

“Progress on that front being able to accomplish that in 2023 would be a concrete outcome,” she said.

On climate finance, Gopinath said, “To have developing countries adapt to climate change, to contribute to climate mitigation, they will need much higher financing. And that's a third area where concrete progress can be made.” PTI/LKJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022