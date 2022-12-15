Left Menu

BJP MP seeks rollback of decision to do away with scholarships for minorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:25 IST
BJP MP seeks rollback of decision to do away with scholarships for minorities
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Pritam Munde on Thursday demanded that the Union government should take back its recent decision of doing away with certain scholarships for minority communities.

The Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government's pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class 1 to Class 8.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Munde said the decision was taken without any prior intimation and this year also, thousands of students had given applications for it.

''I demand that the government should rethink this decision. Education is free in right to education but this (scholarships) work as an encouragement for these students in schools,'' she said.

''Looking at this issue from the point of view that students are not pushed towards child labour and stay on the path of education, the decision be revoked after a rethink,'' the MP from Maharashtra's Beed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022