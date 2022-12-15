Ensure no disabled student is denied access to CLAT examination: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to ensure no physically disabled student is denied access to the upcoming CLAT examination and all necessary facilities, including a scribe to write the papers, are made available to the deserving candidates.

The Consortium of National Law Universities was established on August 19, 2017 to improve the standards of legal education in the country and facilitate better coordination among National Law Schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said no deserving student shall be stopped from getting scribe in the examination.

''We direct the first respondent (Consortium) to ensure that no disabled student is denied access to the ensuing examination and that all necessary facilities by way of reasonable accommodation should be provided having due regard to the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016...

''The first respondent shall, by the next date of listing, place an updated status report on affidavit in regard to the subject matter of the controversy in these proceedings including the number of disabled candidates who applied at the ensuing CLAT and the facilities extended to them,'' the bench said.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

The top court's order came on a plea filed by disabled rights activist Arnab Roy against some stringent conditions imposed by CLAT consortium on persons with disabilities intending to avail scribes.

