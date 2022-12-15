Left Menu

J&K admin takes serious view of salary disbursal to employees without registration on dedicated portal

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The Lieutenant Governor administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday sought explanation from various departments for disbursal of salaries without ensuring registration of the employees on the Union Territory's human resource management system JKHRMS.

The general administration department (GAD) has advised all the employees to register themselves on the Jammu and Kashmir Human Resource Management JKHRM portal and send service details to the concerned DDOs (drawing and disbursing officers) for verification and updation in October this year.

As per a circular issued by the finance department, ''It was also impressed upon all the DDOs that the salary for the month of October, 2022 shall be disbursed in favour of those employees only, who have registered themselves and updated their service details on the designated portal and the concerned DDOs have verified the same.'' The finance department viewed the violation by DDOs seriously.

''However, it has been observed that many DDOs have disbursed the salary of a sizeable number of employees without verification of their service details, which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,'' it said.

The department has put the DDOs who violated the order to notice. ''Reasons for not adhering to instructions may be furnished within a week,'' it said.

''It is also impressed upon all the DDOs to ensure the registration and verification of the service details of employees under their control within a period of one week and updation of the same on the JKHRMS portal,'' the circular said.

