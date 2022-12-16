Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:44 IST
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA
National Testing Agency Image Credit: Twitter(@DG_NTA)
The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

''The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance,'' a senior NTA official added. On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

